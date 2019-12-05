Ingersoll Middle School is proud to announce Jovie Hutton as the September recipient of the Steven R. Nagel Distinguished Student of the Month Award. Hutton, an eighth grader, is the daughter of Janell Hutton of Canton.

CANTON — Ingersoll Middle School is proud to announce Jovie Hutton as the September recipient of the Steven R. Nagel Distinguished Student of the Month Award. Hutton, an eighth grader, is the daughter of Janell Hutton of Canton.

Hutton was named for this award for the positive characteristics she displays at Ingersoll. At school, Hutton is an active participant in softball, book club, track & field, basketball and is a library helper. she is a hard worker and is always willing to help others. She also has the drive to do her best in and out of the academic setting.

Outside of school, Hutton enjoys playing softball, watching her little brother Jaxon play sports and spending time with her family and friends.

Hutton is deserving of the Nagel award because she exemplifies all of the qualities needed to win this award.

Editor’s note: Jovie Hutton is now attending a different school.