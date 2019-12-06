Jeffrey “Jeff” A. Vail, age 65, of Neoga, Illinois, passed away Monday morning, November 25, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

A ceremony celebrating the life of Jeff Vail will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora. Burial will follow in Bunker Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to honor the memory of Jeff to either: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Melanoma Research Foundation, or any animal rescue organization of the donor’s choice. These will be accepted through the funeral home.