FARMINGTON — In place of the Santa Stroll, the 2019 Winter Fest will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 from 2 to 6 p.m. in downtown Farmington.

Held by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, there will be many activities to ring in the holiday season.

Schedule of events

2 - 3 p.m. - Cookie decorating at Jen’s Place

2 - 4:30 p.m. - Carriage rides at Reed Park

2 - 4:30 p.m. - Santa activities at Fire House

2 - 4 p.m. - Inflatables & games at the City Building

2 - 4 p.m. - Train rides

2:30 - 4:30 p.m. - Horse & wagon at North Main & East Fort

3 - 5 p.m. - Balloon animals at Dempster’s

5:15 p.m. - Parade

5:45 p.m. - Tree lighting at Reed Park

5:45 p.m. - Caroling & Music at Reed Park

Other events include

•Presbyterian Church serving soup

•World’s Best Kettle Corn at North Main & East Fort

•Shopping and giveaways at various businesses in the downtown

•Handmade ornaments for sale at the Senior Center

•50/50 raffle with proceeds going to local charities at the City Building

•Rug weaving demonstrations at Farmington Historical Museum

•Ugly Sweater Contest, post by 4 p.m., at the Fire House

•Christmas on the Farm in the lot next to Diva’s

Sponsors and volunteers of the event are the Bank of Farmington, Boy Scouts Pack 79, Casey’s, Cassandra Anderson, City of Farmington, County Market, Dave Giagnoni, Dempster Insurance, Doug Helle, Farmer’s Closet, Farmington Area Public Library, Farmington Country Manor, Farmington Fire Department, Farmington Masonic Lodge, Farmington Shopper, FCHS Art Club, FCHS FFA, FCHS Key Club, FSHC Harvest Team, FCHS Music Department, FCJHS Holiday Brass Ensemble, Gina Voice, Girl Scouts, Jen’s Place, Kitchen Cooked, M&K Parties, O’Brian’s Parkside Deli & Diner, Rotary Club of Farmington, Ryan Lambert, Walmart, Women of the Moose and YMCA.