The Olney City Council met in the Council Chambers on Monday, December 9th at 7:00 p.m.

The following Consent Agenda items were approved:

Minutes of Council Meeting of November 25, 2019

Approve and Authorize Payment of Accounts Payable December 10th, 2019

4-C was approved with clarification that CEO is under umbrella of RCDC

4-D was approved following discussion of whether commission would continue for educating/advocating. Attorney Zuber suggested it be dissolved as it appeared that the committee never actually existed.

8-A – Illinois Municipal League modeled after the State Statue. Unless one has the state statute in front of them, they would not know what the chapters 17.xx are. The only entity that can sell to a consumer is a dispensary. As such, he recommends others be deleted from proposed ordinance. 17.56 – more suitable for transporting/processing. 17.60 – such centers have odors. Eyer asked Barker if City required Drug testing for employees. He expressed opposition against ordinance as City has Drug-Free Workplace Policy. Washington State’s accidents have doubled since legalization. Stated that marijuana is a gateway drug leading to opiate drugs. Note: While some States have passed varying laws regarding marijuana legalization, at the same time the federal government still maintains that marijuana is illegal under the Federal Controlled Substances Act. Eyer stated state that he has no problem with medicinal marijuana but has an issue with recreational marijuana due to the image it presents and the problems it causes. Asked the CoP if there will be issues related to legalized marijuana. Chief said “Oh, probably.” Eyer stated that even though it is legal statewide, Olney has the option to ban it here. Mayor stated that all prohibitions do are turn people into criminals who aren’t criminals. He stated that the City also needs the revenue, which could be well over $100,000. Public comment: Has only been 7 years ago that the Council allowed Sunday sales of alcohol. But during that time, people were going other places to get the alcohol and drinking on the way home, and the city was losing the revenue. Eyer said that the City needs to take a moral stand. Public Comment: It is already happening.

8-B Passed.

8-C Tax Levy – Asking for $705 K. Passed

8-D – Asking for additional $55,000 Passed

8-E – 0% increase

8-F Vehicle is inoperable and rec to be destroyed. Passed

8-G – NO longer needed in fleet

8-H – McLaughlin – Illinois Capital Bill. Bonds. IDOT – one time payment of $600,000 - $800,000. Main Street re-surfacing would begin once $$ received. Sales tax only on products not services. One person in the audience, who stated he is a retailer, said that he would be against it. Said we are ½% higher than Jasper County. Council attempted to educate on need for sales tax for new roads. McLaughlin stated that ballot will state that ballot will state that proceeds will be used for public infrastructure. State law defines how wording on the ballot must be stated. Council will ensure $$ will be put in a restricted fund. 65% roads are chip and oil, not asphalt and are not able to maintain weight on them. These roads only have a lifespan of 5 years. Cost to replace roads - $10 million. Passed

8-I – Amend Title 5 – Wabash County raised inspection fees. Can’t inspect and charge unless changed in code book. Passed

8-J – Insurance Renewal – 7% increase due to Workman’s Comp. Paid out $130,000. Passed

8-K – Tourism Grant – Suspend grants until new 2020 budget. Mayor asked who it could effect. Fehrenbacher – we have already gone over budget. Passed

8-L – Portable Toilets near Little League Fields 7 & 8.

8-M & 8-N- Yockey – Feasibility study to develop a TIF in noted area. Potential 5-6 month area. Eyer – Proposed area is not “blighted”. Illinois Gas is there, Red Rooster has been renovated, Machine Shop there. Yockey, looking at areas for development with individuals locally as well as other investors. Fehrenbacher asked if the 2 TIF’s will be connected. Yockey – That is what the feasibility study will do. Passed

8-O VFW Memorial – They are expecting all labor to be donated therefore no prevailing wage issue. Fountain is in disrepair and has been for many years. Needs a new foundation. Arborist coming from CIPS to give professional opinion re: trees in area and lifespan. Mayor recommendation is to look at what we are doing with trees. Mr. Eckiss stated that it is a different landscape when a tree is removed. Mayor stated that there are men and women who have been forgotten and who are in danger in being forgotten forever. Stated that we need to do things better, such as work with someone with the trees to help maintain them. Re: the fountain, we need to do better. Eyer – it is a heritage feature of the City Park. Planting of trees – Tree City USA – should we consider a line item for planting trees? Eyer – the proposed area is already developed. McLaughlin – In the 10 years he has lived here, the fountain has never worked. That area isn’t that nice. Only people there during fair week – 4H kids. Having a memorial there that people can look at and remember is much better than a fountain that doesn’t work and a picnic table that is in disrepair. Eyer states that he is a veteran and is for a Memorial but feels that there are other areas that would work without removing trees. Fehrenbacher asked about maintenance. Henton stated that Angel of Hope Memorial is leased property and it is in their lease that they will maintain and they don’t. Lease also says they will mow and they don’t. McLaughlin states that more people will see the memorial at that spot in the park as opposed to across the road by the oil derrick across the road by OCC. Other suggested areas were west of Angel of Hope. McLaughlin – need to work with VFW to find a location for the Memorial.

Reports from City Officials -

Barker – None

RCDC – CEO Slam Dunk – Hosting Harlam Wizards. Tickets on Sale

Chamber Report – Moonlight Madness held. Was a success.

Parks & Rec – None

Tourism – New book written about our squirrels