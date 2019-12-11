On Saturday, the Kewanee Farm King hosted a photo event for the Friend of the Animals, who are raising money for the Kewanee Animal Control/pound isolation room addition. Residents were able to bring their pets, kids or both and have their photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus for a $10 donation to the cause. Dog celebrity, Thor, who made news several years ago when he was severely abused as a puppy, made an appearance at the event with his owner. Back row, secret elf Dianne Packee with Mrs. Claus, Santa and Jami Lee, Thor's owner and an area manager for Kewanee Farm King. The event raised $325 for the isolation room.