CANTON-The Christmas tree placed in the Beer Garden of the Brew N Cue was a sight to see Sunday afternoon, but folks weren’t there to see the tree.

The Beer Garden was full because those gathered wanted to come out and honor the 268 fallen Illinois soldiers who have given the ultimate sacrifice since 9-11 including Sgt. Douglas J. Riney whose father, Dave and stepmother, Kristie, spearheaded the event.

The previous Sunday, students from Canton and Valley High Schools as well as Spoon River College in addition to other helpers gathered at the Canton American Legion to decorate and paint the names on the folded flag decorations.

Each wooden decoration was cut by Dave Shaw and Kacie Scalf.

Shaw also made the stand and the sign that was in front of the tree.

Said Dave Riney, “I have a lot of people to thank. There’s so many I had to write them down and I still can’t list them all.”

He went on to thank Joe Stamm who was there to perform the song, ‘I’ll Bring the Beer.’

“If you haven’t seen that video on Facebook or on YouTube you need to watch it because it’s very touching and it’s based on some of the soldiers he’s honoring and some of the soldiers right here in the local area. It’s for all of them, though.”

He spoke of all of the help they received just getting the huge tree in place at Brew N Cue which was no easy feat, “You see all the bad stuff on the news, but when we do stuff like this, all you do is make a couple of phone calls and people just come and they’re there to help you until the end. Whatever it takes. That really says a lot.

Without my wife, (Kristie) this wouldn’t have even happened here. They do the trees in Peoria. If you haven’t seen it there, it’s at the Riverfront Museum. It’s a beautiful tree inside the museum. It’s been four years now (for the Gold Star Tree). The first two years were in Springfield and then they moved it to the Riverfront Museum the last two.

They do one in the Bloomington Airport and they do one in Decatur now. It’s the first year for that.

She had the idea we should do one here. She thought we should do one for everyone from Illinois. It’s another opportunity to honor these men and women because, as someone put it out here, very eloquently, ‘You have America on that tree.’ Without them, there wouldn’t be an America.

We have all these men and women and all the men and women who are out there still today fighting for us and protecting us. It means so much to me to see so many people chip in. That’s when you know how thankful we are for them. It just shows how thankful and how much respect there is for them.”

Riney pointed out there wasn’t a topper on the tree, “That’s something we’ve done at home now for years. We don’t have a topper on our tree. The reason why there’s not one on this tree is because we have 268 angels up in Heaven shining down on us, looking over us right now. So, there’s no need for a topper.”

Other Gold Star families were present, too.

As Stamm begin to perform, the lighting of the tree took place.