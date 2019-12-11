Saturday, Dec. 7

At 12:40 a.m., a Henry County deputy made a traffic stop on Main St. in Kewanee. The driver of the vehicle, Courtney Jackson, 18, of Kewanee, was issued a notice to appear citation for operating a vehicle with suspended registration for mandatory insurance violation.

Sunday, Dec. 9

At 8:01 p.m., a Henry County deputy made a traffic stop on Interstate 74 near Woodhull. The driver of the vehicle, Kwaan Booker-Lawson, 21, of Davenport, Iowa, was issued a notice to appear citation for operating a vehicle with no valid license.

At 8:45, a Henry County deputy made a traffic stop on Interstate 74 near Woodhull. The driver of the vehicle, Frank Eyeson, 25, of DesPlaines, was issued a notice to appear citation for driving 114 in a 70 mph zone.