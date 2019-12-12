Chenoa city council

With tattoos having been popular among more members of society over the past decade or so, it stands to reason that someone would be looking to open such an establishment in the area.

With the passage of a couple of ordinances on Monday, the way has been paved for a tattoo parlor to locate in Chenoa.

The council first voted to approve an ordinance that amended the special use in a C-1 district of the Title 10 of the city's zoning ordinance. The amendment allows for a local business for body art to be located in the C-1 district.

The council passed this 5-0.

The corresponding action that followed was the passage of an ordinance that allows for a body art establishment to be located within the city. This was passed 5-0 with comments from Commissioners Lee Reinhart, whose tattoo was visible under his right sleeve, and Dwayne Price, who also has visible tattoos. Mayor Chris Wilder said he had no issue with this matter, as well.

“I actually think it's a good thing,” Reinhart said. “The stigma of tattoos back in the day is long gone. A lot of people do this for than tattooing their body, they do it in memory of a loved one.”

Price added how much of the business is now regulated and Wilder concurred.

“There's so many health regulations now that for them to even think about it, they have to be certified in every kind of category,” Price said. “I think it's a very healthy business.”

“It's all regulated by the health department through the county and the state,” added Wilder. “I see no trouble with it.”

Next to pass was the Zoning Board's recommendation to allow a proposed tattoo parlor. The Zoning Board heard from Juan Cerda last week for a petition for a special-use permit to allow a body art establishment at his business at 102 E. Cemetery.

It will be located where Route 66 Nutrition was located at his establishment.

The time-consuming part of the open session of the meeting was dealing with the water situation. In still dealing with customers who are late in making payments, Reinhart was looking to establish a new method of notification since the current form will not be viable with the new billing system that is taking place soon.

Among the ideas was hanging a notice on doors of delinquent customers. This would also incur a $10 fee added to what the customer already owes.

Wilder noted early in the discussion that he felt it would be best to “think about it” before taking action. He also asked about putting these slips in the envelope with the bill. Reinhart pointed out that is not really possible with the new billing.

City Attorney Steve Mann also pointed out that there is no legal advantage to hand-delivery of the notice.

The big concern was the labor involved in taking care of these matters.

Part of the amendment is also to take out language that Mann said is duplicated in the ordinance that was passed at the Nov. 26 meeting.

“I'm just trying to get people to be pro-active and pay their bill,” Reinhart said. “I just want consistency and we don't have a lot of that.”

Commissioner Kyle Buchanan suggested holding off and taking a look at the issue and coming back next month and make a vote.

Reinhart agreed to table the matter.

During public comment, it was learned that the new economic development committee has lost a member. Ellen Groce has decided to step away from the committee because of job requirements that will keep her from being able to participate with the committee.

The committee originally had eight members but Wilder thought there is no need to hurry to find a replacement, leaving the committee at seven.

In another matter, Wilder said, in answering a resident's question, that city and McLean County have been in discussion regarding the Division Street Project (county) and the corresponding water and sewer work by the city.