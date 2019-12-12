The Prairieland Volleyball All Conference teams for the North and South Divisions have been announced.

North-First Team

Payton Florine-Abingdon-Avon; Unanimous Selection

Emma Curry-Abingdon Avon; Unanimous Selection

Taylor Herman-Elmwood; Unanimous Selection

Emily Stratton-Elmwood

Jessica Prince-Farmington; Unanimous Selection

Hannah Jones-Knoxville; Unanimous Selection

Brook Utsinger-North Fulton

Second Team

Isabella Guppy-Elmwood

Alexia Herman-Elmwood

Emma Vallas-Farmington

Kailee Shreeves-Knoxville

Maddy Allen-Peoria Heights

Honorable Mention

Maddy Snyder-Farmington

Cassidy Grady-Knoxville

Sloan Miller-North Fulton

South Division

First Team

Tayden Friend-Havana

Karlie Artman-Illini West; Unanimous Selection

Megan Harrell-Illini West

Ava Bliss-Illinis West

Carmyn Baldwin-Lewistown

Sydney Shaeffer-Lewistown-Unanimous Selection

Carley Benton-Rushville-Industry

Bailey Rauch-West Prairie

Second Team

Tracey Balagna-Havana

Carli Heffren-Lewistown

Taylor Dimmitt-Rushville-Industry

Kyah Beck-West Prairie

McLaine Engnell-West Prairie

Honorable Mention

Taylor Pence-Illini West

Gracelyn Krohe-Rushville Industry

Holliday Koster-South Fulton

Maddi Calvery-West Prairie