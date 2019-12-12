The Prairieland Volleyball All Conference teams for the North and South Divisions have been announced.
North-First Team
Payton Florine-Abingdon-Avon; Unanimous Selection
Emma Curry-Abingdon Avon; Unanimous Selection
Taylor Herman-Elmwood; Unanimous Selection
Emily Stratton-Elmwood
Jessica Prince-Farmington; Unanimous Selection
Hannah Jones-Knoxville; Unanimous Selection
Brook Utsinger-North Fulton
Second Team
Isabella Guppy-Elmwood
Alexia Herman-Elmwood
Emma Vallas-Farmington
Kailee Shreeves-Knoxville
Maddy Allen-Peoria Heights
Honorable Mention
Maddy Snyder-Farmington
Cassidy Grady-Knoxville
Sloan Miller-North Fulton
South Division
First Team
Tayden Friend-Havana
Karlie Artman-Illini West; Unanimous Selection
Megan Harrell-Illini West
Ava Bliss-Illinis West
Carmyn Baldwin-Lewistown
Sydney Shaeffer-Lewistown-Unanimous Selection
Carley Benton-Rushville-Industry
Bailey Rauch-West Prairie
Second Team
Tracey Balagna-Havana
Carli Heffren-Lewistown
Taylor Dimmitt-Rushville-Industry
Kyah Beck-West Prairie
McLaine Engnell-West Prairie
Honorable Mention
Taylor Pence-Illini West
Gracelyn Krohe-Rushville Industry
Holliday Koster-South Fulton
Maddi Calvery-West Prairie