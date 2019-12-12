Victoria Albanito, Canton and Aja Lawson, Ellisville were presented their awards, scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each, at the annual ICCFA Teaching and Learning Excellence Conference held Friday, Nov. 15 at the Embassy Suites Riverfront in East Peoria.

CANTON-Victoria Albanito, Canton and Aja Lawson, Ellisville were presented their awards, scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each, at the annual ICCFA Teaching and Learning Excellence Conference held Friday, Nov. 15 at the Embassy Suites Riverfront in East Peoria.

Albanito is majoring in elementary education and plans to transfer to a four-year university to pursue a bachelor’s degree. Once completed, she hopes to teach locally, but says she is willing to go “where ever life leads me!”

Albanito is active at Spoon River College as a member of Phi Theta Kappa, the SRC Community Chorus, and as a peer tutor. She is also a member of Faith Tabernacle and has volunteered at Community−Family Days, “Feed our Children” food nights, Illinois District Youth Camps, and is a weekly Sunday school teacher. She works at MidAmerica National Bank and has volunteered for Shred Day, Fulton County Fireworks Fundraisers, Friendship Festival and Fulton County homecoming parades, and Adopt-a-Street clean ups.

Lawson is majoring in biological sciences and plans to transfer first to WIU for her bachelor’s in pre-veterinary, and then to the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign with an ultimate goal of becoming a veterinarian.

At Spoon River College, Lawson is involved with PEEPS (People for the Earth’s Environmental Preservation Society), and the SRC Theatre Artists Group for Education (STAGE). She is also a member of Phi Theta Kappa and the SRC Community Chorus.