Chief Guye Durre releases the following information:

On Sunday, November 23, 2019 at 10:38 pm Flora Police issued Cyler Pride, 25 of Flora a citation for Driving While License Suspended following a traffic stop at the intersection of Hwy 50 and Camelia.

On Thursday, November 28, 2019 at 12:39 pm Flora Police investigated a Hit & Run involving Bradyn Landreth, 21 of Flora owning a 2019 Ford. The incident took place in the 800 Blk. of E. North Ave.

On Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1:42 pm Flora Police arrested Juan Macias-Tomas, 34 of Louisville for Driving While License Suspended following a traffic stop at the intersection of E. North Ave. and N. Elm. Macias-Tomas was transported to the Flora Police Department where he underwent booking procedures and was released with a court date.

On Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 1:43 am Flora Police arrested Jamie Jenkins, 42 of Olney for Driving Under Influence following a traffic stop in the 100 Blk. of S. State St. Jenkins was transported to the Flora Police Department where he underwent booking procedures and was issued citations for the above offence and Driving Left of Center. He posted the necessary bond and was released with a court date.

On Friday, December 6, 2019 at 12:16 am Flora Police arrested Jesse L. Thomas, 23 of Flora for Driving While License Suspended, Suspended Registration, and Operating Uninsured Vehicle following a traffic stop in the 100 Blk. of W. North Ave. Thomas was transported to the Flora Police Department where he underwent booking procedures and was issued citations for the above offenses. He was released with a court date.

On Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12:07 am Flora Police arrested Levi T. Henson, 22 of Flora for Driving Under Influence following a traffic stop in the 100 Blk. of West 12th St. Henson was transported to the Flora Police Department where he underwent booking procedures and was issued citations for the above offense, Improper Lane Usage, and Speeding. He was released with a court date.

On Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:32 am Flora Police arrested Trytton K. E. Jarvis, 23 of Flora for an outstanding Richland County Warrant and Obstructing Identification following an incident in the 100 Blk. of W. 7th St. Jarvis was transported to the Flora Police Department where he underwent booking procedures. He was unable to post the necessary bond and was transported to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 8:01 pm Flora Police arrested Melissa S. Schnepper, 38 of Flora on an outstanding Clay County Warrant for Failure to Appear following a traffic stop in the 100 Blk. W. North Ave. Schnepper was transported to the Flora Police Department, she was unable to post the necessary bond and was transported to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, December 9, 2019 at 12:26 am Flora Police issued Renea M. Lewis, 34 of Iuka a citation for No Valid Driver’s License following a traffic stop in the 100 Blk. of West 3rd St.

On Monday, December 9, 2019 at 12:26 am Flora Police arrest Zachary S. Henson, 27 of Iuka for Obstructing Justice following a traffic stop in the 100 Blk. of West 3rd St. Henson was transported to the Flora Police Department where he underwent booking procedures and was transported to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

All persons are merely accused of the charges against them and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.