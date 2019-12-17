KEWANEE - Laurie “Rock” L. Crockett, 59, of Kewanee, died Friday, December 13, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Laurie was born February 8, 1960 in Kewanee, the daughter of David and Pat (Bybokas) Crockett. She graduated from Kewanee High School and earned her nursing degree from Black Hawk College. She was a very caring and compassionate nurse that touched the heart of many of her patients and their families.

Laurie is survived by her mother, Pat Crockett, Kewanee; son, Zachary Crockett, Princeton; one sister, Lynne Tucker, and one brother, John (Carrie) Crockett, both of Kewanee; nieces, Daisha Rosebeck and Jessica Crockett and nephews, Dalton Tucker and Josh Rosebeck. She is also survived by several great nieces and nephews whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her father, David “Davey” Crockett; and nephew, Justin Crockett.

Laurie loved photography and chronicled the life events of her family and friends, especially her nieces and nephews. She was a very creative and crafty person and enjoyed cultivating these talents in her nieces. She was a nature enthusiast and enjoyed late nights watching meteor showers or other celestial events. Laurie loved music, especially the Foo Fighters, she attended one of their concerts at Wrigley Field in 2015, making that the highlight of her year. Laurie was a caring and giving person who was known as the family historian, she could remember anything and everything. She will be truly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Private services will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home. The Very Reverend Jerry Rafalko will officiate. Memorials may be left at the funeral home for the Kewanee Ambulance. Please leave a memory or online condolence for Laurie’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.