A Kewanee woman recently earned a coveted spot for a makeup competition and even brought home the top prize.

Jamie Royce, 37, had attended just one other special effect/makeup competition when she was invited to compete in the “Days of the Dead FX Makeup Challenge” held last month in Chicago.

After her first competition, one of the judges suggested she submit her work to the Chicago challenge. The “Days of the Dead Convention” dubs itself an event “of the fans, for the fans” with a primary goal of bringing back the concept of the genre convention.

Following the judge’s advice, Royce submitted her work and was just one of four artists chosen to compete in the Chicago convention challenge.

“I lacked confidence,” Royce said. “It was more to me to prove to myself that I could do it.”

Royce got her start doing makeup and special effects by practicing her skills doing Halloween makeup for her cousin, Kora Williams.

“I transform her every year for Halloween,” Royce said. “She’s my go-to challenge.”

But doing Halloween make-up for her cousin was a far cry from competing on a stage against three other competitors. Her friends and family members encouraged her to do it, Royce said.

The FX makeup challenge was a lot like a food competition. Each competitor was given a box filled with assorted odds and ends, and those items were a complete surprise. Items in Royce’s box included facial tissue, latex, makeup palettes, glue, glitter glue, cotton and even a box of jello.

From those items, Royce had one hour to turn them into a special effect. Given the holiday season, Royce set about transforming her cousin into a creepy snowman.

“It was nervewracking,” she admitted. “They want to see how creative you are.”

At the end of the hour, Royce not only completed the challenge, but was awarded first place. Her prize was a year of schooling with the Stan Winston School of Character Arts, an online special effects and makeup training website run by leading industry professionals. Winston has won four Academy Awards for his work, which includes special effects for the Terminator series, Jurassic Park, Aliens and Edward Scissorhands.

It’s Royce’s hope to learn new techniques that will help her improve her skills.

“It’s a whole new world,” she said.

As far as her future in special effects, Royce is eyeing another competition after the first of the year, but hasn’t fully committed yet. Her ultimate goal would be to end up doing this for a living.

“I would love to work my way up,” she said. “It would be awesome to get a call and work on a set.”

Royce said she is a big fan of the television series “The Walking Dead” on AMC, and once had an encounter with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan on the post-apocalyptic show that features zombies. Royce said she presented Morgan with a “skin coozy” she had made.

“He loved my work,” she said. “That encourages you to keep going.”