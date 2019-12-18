Should Kewanee city officials join with other Illinois municipalities and welcome a cannabis store to town when recreational cannabis becomes legal Jan. 1?

Or should the City Council recognize the dangers posed by cannabis legalization and keep legal sales out of the city?

The council has to answer those questions — perhaps as early as Thursday, when it meets for its second December meeting. And with at least one cannabis store being planned for Kewanee, the answer could impact the city’s economy and its image throughout the region.

The council moved its meeting to Thursday for the holidays and the issue of cannabis sales in the city is expected to be on the agenda.

On Monday the council held the second of two public forums on the issue of legalized cannabis, in which arguments were made both for and against marijuana sales in the city. And although only 40 or so people attended, they indicated intense interest in the issue.

City Manager Gary Bradley opened the forum by giving the pro-sales argument.

“I am not really an expert on cannabis,” Bradley said. “I was opposed to cannabis becoming legal. I think it has its drawbacks.

He added, “There are people who spend money on it (cannabis) that they shouldn’t be spending. That is a fact, whether it’s legal or not.”

Bradley said the city could get some of the money spent on marijuana purchases by Kewaneeans if sales are made legal here.

He estimated the city government could receive about $140,000 a year from the taxes on marijuana sold in the city. This, Bradley said, could help offset a $220,000 deficit in the city’s general fund that has concerned the council.

Bradley noted that Illinois earlier this year became the 11th state to legalize recreational cannabis, through a bill passed by the Illinois General Assembly and signed by Gov. JB Pritzker. Illinois is the only state that didn’t legalize the drug through a statewide referendum.

“The good thing is that we can learn from each of those 10 states” that had legalized cannabis before Illinois did, Bradley said. He said the rules governing legal cannabis in Illinois should “mitigate some of the issues” that have come up in other states.

If the council decides to allow cannabis sales in Kewanee, Bradley said, it should be controlled through zoning. This would require Plan Commission and council approval of any sales operation, and could restrict cannabis dispensaries to certain parts of the city.

While not predicting that cannabis sales would “revitalize the community,” Bradley said they could be a draw for visitors.

“We will have people coming to Kewanee simply for the experience of the recreational cannabis,” he said, and those people will probably also spend money in the city’s restaurants and stores while they’re here.

Stating the case against cannabis was Dr. Raymond Bertino, a clinical professor of radiology and surgery at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria.

Bertino said cannabis is a dangerous and addictive drug that shouldn’t have been legalized in the first place. He supported that view with statistics showing large increases in cannabis-related emergency-room visits and hospital admissions after the drug was legalized in Colorado.

He added that two-thirds of the people who come to the emergency room in Colorado are on Medicaid or have no insurance.

“This (cannabis legalization) does not help the poor,” he said.

Bertino said people’s brains don’t stop developing until age 25, and cannabis interferes with the development of the brains of people who start using it in their teens.

Pregnant women also risk lower birthweight and increased likelihood of admission to a neonatal intensive care unit for their babies, Bertino said. He said that while it hasn’t been definitively proven, it’s “likely” that use of cannabis during pregnancy also impacts the development of the baby’s brain.

Bertino said regular use of cannabis has a negative impact on the chances that a young person will graduate from college. The more a person uses cannabis, he added, the less the chance of college graduation.

The doctor said cannabis also “makes you a worse driver,” is likely to increase the risk that the user will also become dependent on other mind-altering drugs and “raises the risk of psychosis.”

The medical community now recognizes cannabis as an addictive drug like opioids and alcohol, Bertino said. He added that one in six teens will become addicted after using cannabis just once.

In closing his presentation, Bertino showed a photo of a middle-aged man smoking marijuana, and said he wasn’t concerned about the man’s health. Then he showed a picture of some children and said, “I’m worried about them.”