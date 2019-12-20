Chief Judge Diane P. Wood of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit is pleased to announce the appointment of David D. Cleary to a 14-year term as United States Bankruptcy Judge for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois headquartered in Chicago.

He will succeed Bankruptcy Judge Pamela S. Hollis.

David Cleary earned his bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University cum laude.

He earned his law degree from DePaul University with honors and served as an editor of the DePaul Law Review.

He received the Lex Legio Honorary Scholarship and the West’s Hornbook Award and was on the Dean’s Advisory Committee.

He was admitted to practice in Arizona in 1988 and in Illinois in 1990.

David Cleary is a Shareholder at Greenberg Trauig National Reorganization and Financial Restructuring Group where his practice focuses on bankruptcy litigation, restructuring and reorganizations, distressed asset dispositions, debt restructurings and workouts.

Since 2017 a significant portion of his practice has focused on the restructuring of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, including its two primary operating instrumentalities – Puerto Rico Energy and Power Authority and Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority David Cleary is a member of the Chicago Bar Association Judicial Evaluation Committee, Bankruptcy Pro Bono Committee, and Chicago Bankruptcy Help Desk Foundation.

He serves on the Bankruptcy Courts Rules Advisory Committee for the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

He is the General Chair of the Seventh Circuit Bar Association Committee on Bankruptcy Law and Procedure.

He volunteers for pro bono appointments with the United States Bankruptcy Court for Northern District of Illinois.

He volunteers with Chicago Chapter of the American Bankruptcy Institute Credit Abuse Resistance Education (CARE) Program which provides credit education to students and others.

He is a past co-chair of the American Bar Association Litigation Bankruptcy Committee.

He is a Master of the Arizona Bankruptcy Inn of Court and a member of the Federal Bar Association, Turnaround Management Association and Arizona State Bar Association. David Cleary has authored numerous bankruptcy legal articles.