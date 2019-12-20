CANTON-Geovonni Floyd will come to SRC from Warren Central High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

He is a 6'2 very athletic guard that helped his high school team with a 4th place state finish last season, and they are off to a great start this year as well with high expectations.

Chance Jones says, “I am very excited that Geovonni chose to sign with us now. He's a tough kid that comes from a good program and great coaching staff at Warren Central. I think he'll make us proud and he has a very bright future ahead of him.”