BLOOMINGTON-Fulton County Farm Bureau is one of 28 Illinois county Farm Bureaus to have been awarded grants under the Nutrient Stewardship Grant Program.

For the fifth consecutive year, Illinois Farm Bureau (IFB) has awarded the grants – totaling nearly $550,000 in the last five years – to help promote local nutrient stewardship, soil health and water quality projects.

“We are pleased to announce that the 2020 Nutrient Stewardship Grant Program has committed over $154,000, with an additional $88,000 of in-kind matches, to support 14 different projects across the state,” said Lauren Lurkins, director of environmental policy, IFB.

“Illinois farmers have a strong desire and opportunity to implement helpful and innovative conservation practices on their farms. These inventive county Farm Bureau projects both educate and present new data to area farmers as they work together to move the needle on the state’s Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy goals.”

This year’s grant projects include hosting educational field days to promote agricultural conservation practices and new research findings, reducing nutrient run-off in two Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy (NLRS) priority watersheds, incorporating cover crops, conducting soil and water sampling, exploring manure management and hosting a series of watershed planning meetings.

The project in Fulton County involves an ongoing partnership with the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District (MWRD) on their farmground near Cuba.

“Collaboration across state agencies and organizations brings additional knowledge and resources that enhance and elevate each project,” said Lurkins. “There are over 25 unique external partners, including local Soil and Water Conservation Districts, local FS cooperatives, contracted engineers and consultants, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, University of Illinois Extension, local colleges and others working together on nutrient stewardship as these projects get underway.”

All projects will be conducted with the ultimate goal of achieving nutrient loss reduction under the Illinois NLRS.

The NLRS, which was released by the Illinois Department of Agriculture and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in July 2015, calls for wastewater treatment plants, urban areas and agricultural areas to reduce the state’s phosphorous load by 25% and its nitrate-nitrogen load by 15% by 2025.

The eventual target is a 45% reduction in the loss of these nutrients to the Mississippi River.

