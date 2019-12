CANTON-Jonathan Joseph will come to SRC from Katy Cinco Ranch High School in Katy, Texas.

He is a 6'6 wing who is an exceptional athlete.

“I am also very happy that Jonathan chose Spoon River College. He is a starter on a high school team that competes at a high level. Jonathan is a hard worker with a tremendous amount of potential and drive to pursue his goals, and I'm looking forward to working with him,” says Coach Jones.