The following is a statement from Illinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert, Jr., regarding the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) announcement of a final rule for 2020 Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) blending requirements.

“Illinois farmers expected more than what EPA managed to deliver in its final supplemental rule. More than 1,600 Farm Bureau members told the agency in person and in writing that maintaining the integrity of the RFS only occurs by replacing each and every gallon in the annual Renewable Volume Obligation that is waived for the benefit of small oil refiners. The EPA seems to be missing a real opportunity to rebuild trust with farmers and the biofuels industry.

“IFB also urges USDA to move quickly on an infrastructure package to accommodate higher blend levels.”

Illinois is the nation’s third-largest producer of ethanol. About one in every three to four bushels of corn produced in Illinois is converted into ethanol.

