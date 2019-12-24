The Canton Lady Giants Frosh team dropped a close one to Galesburg, 40-31.
Canton had two players score in double-digits.
A. Hootman scored 12 points while L. Gilles scored 11 points.
K. Zumstein scored five points.
Adding two points was A. Spencer.
R. Moser finished with a point.
Galesburg scored 13 points points in the first quarter holding Canton to four.
At the half, Galesburg had a 22-12 lead.
Canton pulled closer in the third quarter, trailing 30-21 going into the fourth, but they couldn’t close the gap.