McDONOUGH COUNTY — Starting on January 1, 2020, 22 new educational laws will go into effect in Illinois. Some include changes in both student curriculum and school professional licensure requirements.

K-12 students

HB 37-Allows nonpublic school students to be awarded the State Seal of Biliteracy, which is currently only granted to public high school students.

HB 2165-Requires students to take three years of math to graduate high school but provides local school districts with flexibility over required classes to remove barriers to graduation for some students.

HB 3550-Requires sex education course material and instruction in grades 6 through 12 to include an age appropriate discussion on the meaning of consent. SB 117-Requires a student to be notified before any school student record is destroyed or information is deleted.

SB 1601-Requires that, beginning with the 2020-2021 school year, current courses in U.S. history for K-12 students must also include instruction on the history of Illinois.

SB 1694-Provides that a high school may include in its curriculum a unit of instruction on workplace preparation studies that cover legal protections in the workplace, including protections against sexual harassment and racial discrimination.

School professional licensure requirements

HB 424-Requires the State Board of Education to establish criteria for interpreters who attend an individualized education program meeting with parents.

HB 355-Providers of professional development trainings may include inclusive practices in the classroom that examines instructional and behavioral strategies that improve academic and social-emotional outcomes for all, with or without disabilities.

HB 2605-Provides that if a speech language pathologist holds a regular State license, he or she does not need to meet other requirements to be issued a professional educator license with a school support personnel endorsement for non-teaching.

Medication dispensed in schools

SB 455-Allows a school nurse or school administrator to administer or supervise self-administration of medical cannabis infused products to a student who is a registered qualifying patient of the Medical Cannabis Pilot Program.

SB 1250-Schools must allow a student diagnosed with a pancreatic insufficiency to self-administer/self-manage his or her pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy if the parent/guardian provides the school with written authorization.

School districts and charter schools

HB 254-Requires all school districts to report teacher employment data including, but not limited to, the number of teachers employed by individual schools to the State Board of Education.

HB 2272-Provides that contract schools with Chicago Public Schools are subject to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and the Open Meetings Act.

HB 3659-Charter School's board of directors must have a parent or guardian member. Also, all voting board members must receive training to ensure members understand their roles and responsibilities. SB 1460-Prioritizes teachers in underfunded school districts when distributing funds for the Teaching Excellence Program.

SB 1731-Allows school districts to use the Illinois Mental Health First Aid training program to satisfy the requirement for teachers to receive mental health training.

SB 1798-Requires each school district to create, maintain, and implement an age-appropriate policy on sexual harassment that must be included in the district's student code of conduct handbook.

HB 2802-Provides if a vacancy occurs and members of the board fail to fill the vacancy within 60 days, the regional superintendent of schools shall fill the vacancy within 30 days. This only applies to those school boards that form a district with a population of less than 500,000. SB 1658-Requires ISBE to award grants, subject to appropriation, to school districts to support school safety and security.

Miscellaneous educational laws

HB 2822-Requires the State Board of Education to collect data for its annual school report card on workplace learning experiences. HB 3320-Allows people who made complaints during the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 school years for delays and denials of special education 2 more years to file complaints.

— Compiled by Tabi Jozwick, Voice Correspondent. Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.