Carolyn Jean (Poole) Land, age 82, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away peacefully at

home surrounded by her immediate family on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Loving daughter of Doris Curtis and Charles Poole of Carmi, devoted wife of Leonard. Her and Leonard Ray Land married on June 25, 1955. As

a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend of many. She is survived by her husband Leonard Ray Land, her children Jacqueline and Michael Borchew, Rebecca and Doug Anderson, Jeffrey and Kelly Land; her grandchildren Rachelle and Taylor O’Bryan, Ryan and Katie Gatton, Ari Borchew, Michele Borchew, Ben and Amanda Land; her great grandchildren Peyton, Parker, and Paige O’Bryan, Lainey Jo Gatton, and Lyla, Tessa, and Tucker Land. She was preceded in death by her mother, father and younger brother Curtis Poole. Born June

1, 1937, raised in Carmi, White County, IL. We will remember her faith, and her devotion to her church, and her family which she celebrated as a member of the Immanuel United Methodist Church for many years. She built strong friendships as a Beta Sigma Phi, and formed a special bond with members of her Birthday Club. Her spirit will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. Visitation will be held in celebration of her life on Thursday, December 26, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Immanuel United Methodist Church at 800 Main Street in Edwardsville. A funeral service will follow immediately at 12:00 pm with Rev. Jackie Havis-Shear officiating. Burial will be on Friday, December 27, at 12:00 pm at the Carmi Garden of Memories on IL Route 14, 3 miles west of Carmi. Memorials can be made to Immanuel United Methodist Church. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.