By Carol Groves For The Carmi Times

The Washington Attendance Center presented its Christmas program on Friday, afternoon, Dec.20, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The program began with four instrumentals from The Beginning Band, followed by the sixth-grade band playing a list of six songs which included favorite numbers closing with We Wish You a Merry Christmas and Joy To the World. The gymnasium and bleachers were overflowing with parents, family, teachers, and students. Torrie Rider brought the house down with her saxophone solo. Mrs. McKinnie’s class sang Jingle Bell Jukebox followed by Frosty the Snowman performed by Mrs. Cox’s class. Mrs. Pesavento’s class sang It’s the most Wonderful Time of the Year, and Mrs. Benham’s class sang an all-time favorite, Jingle Bells. Mrs. Cole’s class sang You’re a mean one Mr. Grinch followed with Mrs. Mosier’s class singing Sleigh Ride. Mrs. Melton and Mrs. World’s class combined to sing Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town. Mrs. Whitley’s class sang Comin’ Up Christmas Time.