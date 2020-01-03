KEWANEE – A much loved son, father, brother, uncle and friend, Nathaniel Haptonstall, passed away unexpectedly at the very young age of 33, on December 24, 2019 at his home in Deerfield, IL. Nate had so much goodness, so much capacity to bring happiness to others and had such a bright future. The world is a lesser place without him.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 4 at the First Christian Church in Kewanee. Rev. Renee Kindle will officiate. Visitation will be held at from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the services at the church. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery where military rites will be accorded by the Kewanee Veterans Council. Memorials may be directed to the Nathaniel Haptonstall Memorial Fund. Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee is in charge of arrangements.

He was born January 2, 1986 in Galesburg, IL. the son of Michael and Rochelle (Coleman) Haptonstall. Survivors include his parents of Kewanee, his two sons, Huxley Michael Haptonstall and Mason James Haptonstall, his younger brothers, Michael of Kewanee and Derek of Galva and his only niece, Ivie Leanne Haptonstall, his grandparents, Mike and Nancy Haptonstall and Nancy Murphy of Kewanee, several aunts, uncles and cousins and the mother of his children, Sami Jo Miller. He was preceded in death by his maternal step grandfather, Randy Murphy, his maternal great grandparents, Charles and Genevieve Henderson and paternal grandmothers, Marie Haptonstall and Esther Grant.

Nate served his country in the Army in 2005. He attended Augustana College and helped pay his way by working at Menards. He also mowed grass, worked construction and for Great Dane and several other places in Kewanee. While he lived in Chicago, he sold cars, worked for Vapor Bus and most recently at CompX, which was a machining and programming job, a career choice that he loved to do. He was currently attending the College of Lake County, earning numerous certificates, including Master Programmer. He was an avid Chicago sports fan. He was also a stand-out cross-country runner and track participant for which he was a state qualifier in 2001. He continued to enjoy running, weight lifting and being with his dogs Milo and Shaq.

Nate had a deep love for his family and cherished the time they would spend together, playing practical jokes on each other and enjoying family dinners together. He loved his two boys with all his heart and was looking forward to raising them to the highest potential and teaching them all he knew about sports, life, love and God. He inspired everyone, especially his family, friends and strangers to be better than they thought they could be. He loved working out and eating healthy and he enjoyed passing that information on to others. He had big dreams and so to all who knew Nate, please continue his legacy by dreaming big and following those dreams. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.