Brittney Rector, 29, St Louis, Mo. was arrested on 1/4/2020 after officers were called to a Main Street address for a dispute in progress. Rector was at the residence and responding officers knew she was wanted on a White County warrant for Failure to Appear. Rector was transported to the City/County Jail on the warrant.

Lonnie Duvall, 23, Carmi, was arrested by Carmi City Police on 1/4/20 on a White County Failure to Appear warrant.

Katie Grant, 21, Carmi, was arrested on 1/3/20 after turning herself in at the Police Station on an outstanding warrant.