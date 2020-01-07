The IMS wrestling team competed in a 22-team tourney in Bloomington Sunday.
BLOOMINGTON-The IMS wrestling team competed in a 22-team tourney in Bloomington Sunday.
Said IMS wrestling coach Brian Wilcoxen, “We had a decent day wrestling yesterday (Sunday). We ended up finishing ninth out of a field of 22 incredibly tough teams.”
Canton had nine place winners on the day.
Following are individual place winners and team standings:
65- Hardesty-Third
65- D. Steele-Fourth
80- Jochums-Sixth
80- Johnson-Seventh
85- Lockwood-Sixth
105- Harn-Third
126- Dunlap-Sixth
155- Bond-Seventh
215- Brawdy-Third
Place, Team, Score
First-Homer, 305.50
Second-DeKalb Black, 248
Third-Cahokia, 186.50
Fifth-Bloomington, 182.00
Sixth-Loves Park Harlem, 148.50
Seventh-Mahomet, 139.50
Eighth-Mattoon, 139.00
Ninth-Canton, 135.00
Tenth-LeRoy, 134.50
Eleventh-Sterling, 129.00
Twelfth-Chiddix, 127.50
Thirteenth-Pontiac, 94.00
Fourteenth-Parkside, 89.50
Fifteenth-Clinton, 85.00
Sixteenth-DeKalb Orange, 79.00
Seventeenth-Prairie Central, 75.00
Eighteenth-Evansville Mater Del, 73.50
Ninteenth-Kingsley, 69.50
Twentieth-Champaign Edison, 64.50
Twenty-First-Knoxville, 28.00
Twenty-Second-Joliet, 0.00
The IMS wrestling team will be back in action this coming Thursday.