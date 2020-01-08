MACOMB — McDonough District Hospital congratulates Katie Ruebush, DPT for receiving a Healing Hand award, an honor within the Grateful Patient Program at MDH.

Grateful Patients Virginia Diehl and Cathy Early recognized Ruebush for her dedication to her patients.

Diehl and Early shared, “Cathy went to Katie for a bicep injury, and Virginia after a hip and shoulder replacement. Katie took the time to make sure she understood our concerns. She was willing to think outside the box in order to facilitate each of our recoveries. Her interest, her sense of humor, and her positivity were motivating.”

The Grateful Patient Program provides an opportunity for patients and/or families to show their gratitude and appreciation in honor of the excellent care received. In addition to recognizing a Healing Hand, patients and/or families may make a financial contribution to support an area of care or direct their gift to a more specific cause. This gift was designated to the Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation Department.

To learn more about the Grateful Patient Program at MDH, please contact the Foundation office at (309) 836-1757 or visit MDH.org.

— Submitted