By Rhonda Beason
Carmi Times/
rbeason@carmitimes.com
Jacob Q. Paynter from the Eagle
Scouts post #345, came up with a
great idea all by himself to get his pin
from the Eagle Scouts and also to show
respect.
This young man wanted to clean
the Veterans headstones at The Old
Graveyard in Carmi,IL. He led a team of
12 volunteers to help with the cleaning.
They cleaned a total of 94 headstones,
it took them about 5 1/2 hours to get
them cleaned.
They used a chemical called D2 that
was also used in Arlington, the chemical
was set as a Executive Order to
use, using bleach or any other kind of
chemical besides D2, will damage the
headstones and will disintegrate the
stones over time.
Jacob and his crew cleaned headstones
from the Revolutionary War, Mexican
War, and the Korean War just to name a
few out of the 94 headstones they helped
to preserve. Jacob was sponsored by the
Burnt Prairie Masonic Lodge #668,
Carmi VFW, Carmi American Legion,
and the Legion Auxiliary. The sponsors
all gave $100.00 to help Jacob and his
crew with supplies, and etc.
Editor’s Note: A big THANK YOU
and a job well done Jacob and
Crew. There is still Respect and
Kindness in this world, which
this young man has shown.