KEWANEE – Rev. Kenneth W. Wegener, 87, of Kewanee, died at 4:21 a.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 13 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 135 NE Randolph Ave., Peoria. Pastor Matthew Synnott will officiate. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Sunday, January 12 at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

He was born December 30, 1932 in Red Bud, IL, the son of W.H. and Lena Norine (Wheeler) Wegener. He married Yvonne Carol Tinney on July 13, 1958 at Zion Lutheran Church in Belleville, IL. Survivors include his wife of Kewanee, two children, David (Annette) Wegener of Mt. Prospect and Cynthia (Rich) Archer of West Peoria and three grandchildren; Sarah (Phil) Schroeder, Anna Wegener and Michael Archer. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and two sisters.

Rev. Wegener was a Pastor with the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. He served a dual parish at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pleasant Plains and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farmingdale and had also served as the Pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Strasburg before he came to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kewanee and continued there until his retirement. He was currently a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Peoria. He had served on the boards for the Kewanee Public Library and the Henry County Senior Citizens Center. He had also been commander of the Red Witch Radio Controlled Sail Boats and co-founder of the Hoggata-Regatta which was held during Kewanee Hog Days. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.