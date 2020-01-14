The Spoon River College Board of Trustees Closed Session Minutes Review Committee will meet Wednesday, Jan. 22, 9 a.m. in the Engle Hall Conference Center Meeting Room at the Canton Campus.

The Spoon River College Board of Trustees will hold a planning retreat Wednesday, Jan., 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Engle Conference Center, Room A, on the Canton Campus.

Following the retreat, the Board will convene for their regular public meeting at 4:30 p.m.

This is a change in the regular meeting time.