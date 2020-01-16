MACOMB — McDonough District Hospital announced four new Department Director hires, beginning throughout the month of January.

Craig Fields began January 2 as the Director of Human Resources. Fields joins the MDH Senior Leadership Team, bringing 20-plus years of experience to the organization.

Most recently, Fields worked for seven years as the Director of Human Resources at MSA Professional Services. His HR experience in health care includes four years with Genesis Health System and seven years with Iowa Health Home Care. Fields also spent time with the Principal Financial Group in Human Resources.

MDH announced the promotion of Kim Laird, MS, LCPC to Director of Behavioral Health Services/Psychiatry Clinic. She steps into the role following the retirement of Kay Lee, MDEd, CSA DC, LCPC who worked nearly 32 years at the hospital. Lee will remain on registry with the organization.

Laird, having spent her entire professional career working in the area, joined MDH in May 2007 as a Counselor within Behavioral Health Services. She also worked at the North Central Behavioral Health System, Bridgeway, and the Community Mental Health Center of McDonough and Fulton County.

Jimmy Rogers takes over as the Director of Plant Engineering, effective January 13. After a brief stint outside of health care for the past year, Rogers brings experience in facility management, security, life safety measures, and working with The Joint Commission.

He served as the Director of Facilities/Security at Mercy Medical Center in Clinton, Iowa, in charge of a 149 licensed bed hospital and oversight of the daily operations. Rogers also worked in a supervisory role during his time with the Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Later this month Albert Ferrabone joins MDH as the Director of Quality. During the past three years he worked in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at the University of Michigan Health – a 208-bed general acute teaching hospital and ambulatory care. As the Director of System Quality, Ferrabone oversaw a staff of 12 full-time in quality improvements.

For three years he worked in the Chicago Health System, which followed 11 years at the SwedishAmerica Health System all in quality management and medical analytics roles. Ferrabone brings additional experience in quality improvement and data analysis in health care related organizations.

