MACOMB — One Human Family Quad Cities is coming to Macomb on January 29, 6:30 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, 400 E. Carroll Street.

Macomb and the surrounding community experienced several high proﬁle racial incidents in 2019. These incidents left many of us feeling unclear as to how to move forward and demonstrate our care for ALL members of the Macomb community. An opportunity exists for us to create an organization dedicated to the belief that each member of our community has value.

As a result of the Racial Justice workshop series held last fall at First Presbyterian Church, an invitation was extended to members of the One Human Family, Quad Cities (https://onehumanfamilyqca.org) organization to come present to our community. They accepted and will present on January 29, 6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Macomb. This will be an opportunity to learn more about the One Human Family organization, why it was created, and how it functions. There will also be a chance to ask questions.

This presentation is supported by WIU’s Oﬃce of the President, the Mayor’s Office and the City of Macomb, and is open to any and all interested. You do not have to have attended any of the previously mentioned Racial Justice workshops. You only need to be a caring community member that believes all people matter. Registration is not required to attend, but preferred. Please register for the event at: http://bit.ly/OneHumanMacomb.

“Action items” were created by the participants at the final session of the Racial Justice Workshops. Participants were asked to identify action items to address racial justice concerns in our community and possible solutions. The six areas of concern were: (1) Understanding how to identify when something is racist, as well as determining how to respond; (2) A hate incident reporting system; (3) A desire for a more diverse police force; (4) A desire for more diverse teachers within the local K-12 schools; (5) Continued ongoing education of the community around the topic of racial justice; and (6) Social activities for those committed to racial justice. If you have a specific interest in any of the six topics and would like to participate in one of these groups, contact Sarah Schoper Salizar (sarahschoper@gmail.com) to be connected.

For more information, please contact Sarah at sarahschoper@gmail.com or Vicki Duba @ vicki.duba@yahoo.com.

