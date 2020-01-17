The Farmington Farmers secured another victory Tuesday when they defeated the Spartans of Bushnell-Prairie City 60-48.

Leading the way in scoring for Farmington was Corbin Rutledge with 19 points.

Dalton Powell and Ty Anderson added 10 points apiece while Ben Martin and Blake Springer ended the night with eight points each.

At the end of the first quarter Farmington had a 15-10 lead.

B-PC pulled closer at intermission, trailing only by three points, 26-23.

At the end of three quarters, Farmington had increased their lead to five, 38-33 before putting the game away in the final quarter.

Cole Taylor was the leading scorer for B-PC with 14 points.