ORION-The IMS wrestling team remains undefeated after wrestling in Orion Wednesday night.

Said Coach Brian Wilcoxen, “We wrestled in Orion this evening, improving to 6-0. We split matches in the starting lineup, but were a much deeper team.”

Canton Ingersoll Wrestling (6-0)

Canton (78) vs. Orion (36)

65- Hardesty (c) by FF

70- M. Steele (c) pinned Olson (o)

75- Lawson (c) pinned Terry (o)

80- Jochums (c)by FF

85- Carrier (c) by FF

90- Lockwood (c) pinned Pyson (o)

95- Perkins (o) pinned Oaks (c)

100- Murphy (c) by FF

105- Harn (c) pinned Whitcomb (o)

112- Anderson (o) pinned Siemon (c)

119- Herd (o) pinned Putman (c)

126- Dunlap (c) pinned Larkins (o)

135- Loete (o) pinned Marvel (c)

145- Edmonds (o) pinned Fawcett (c)

155- Bond (c) by FF

167- Dochterman (o) by FF

185- Eustice (c) by FF

215- Brawdy (c) by FF

Hwt- Kessler (c) by FF

Exhibition:

Brewer (c) pinned Sovey (o)

Jones (c) pinned Rodney (o)

Beam (o) pinned Greene (c)

Rosich (c) tech fall 18-2 Duhs (o)

Anderson (o) dec 18-13 Hedges (c)

Docthterman (o) pinned Williams (c)