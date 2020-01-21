BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

CARMI — The CWC Bulldogs dug a hole much to deep and were buried early in a 76-57 loss to the Harrisburg Bulldogs in opening night action at the CWCIT on Monday.

CWC only made five field goals in the first half, while hot-shooting Harrisburg converted sixteen including five 3-pointers while running to a 41-17 halftime lead.

CWC found a rhythm in the second half, outscoring Harrisburg by one point in the third quarter with Ethan Mahon and Peyton Edwards working inside and Ty Barbre heating up from the perimeter. The momentum continued in the fourth quarter with CWC opening with a 7-0 run to close the gap to 58-42 and leading to a Harrisburg timeout.

After that, Harrisburg took the air out of the ball a bit and CWC was forced to foul. Harrisburg then put on a fourth-quarter free throw clinic, going 18-18 from the line to finish the game. Will Gibbs and Michael Godsey were both 6-6 from the line in the quarter.

“Hats off to them. They took it to us early and we didn’t respond with much energy at the start,” said CWC Coach Kevin Wolff. “The second half is more what we are as a team. We need to be more consistent with our effort. If we do that we’ll have a better product out there.”

1 2 3 4 F

HB 25 16 17 18 76

CWC 13 4 18 22 57

HB - Zane Hayes 25, Will Gibbs 15, Michael Godsey 14, Andrew Bittle 14, Javie Beal 4, Brannden Watson 2, Jesse Lawler 2.

CWC - Ethan Mahon 20, Ty Barbre 12, Devin Rankin 11, Peyton Edwards 10, KaCee Fulkerson 2, Ty Stubblefield 2.