Accused murder Clifford Brewer makes court appearance

Through his new attorney, Clifford Brewer pleaded not guilty to six counts of first-degree murder Thursday morning. The case has been put on the April jury calendar.

Brewer has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 25, 2019, deaths of Shirley A. Brewer, 48, Christian A. Brewer, 27, and Norman T. Walker, 51.

Brewer, 53, of Cullom sat silently during a pretrial hearing in front of Judge Jennifer Bauknecht. Sitting next to Brewer was co-council Joshua Richards of the Chicago law firm Stephen L. Richards. Joshua Richards indicated after the hearing that Stephen L. Richards will be the lead attorney.

The Richards firm takes over for Public Defender Scott Ripley, who represented Brewer until this hearing.

Livingston County State’s Attorney Randy Yedinak said that he was notified Wednesday by Ripley that a change was going to take place.

“I took over the instant the judge allowed me to take over (Thursday morning),” Richards said. When asked about when he was contacted, he responded, “I can’t get into that.”

Besides the formal vacating of the public defender, Thursday’s hearing included a waiving of the formal reading of the charges and a plea of “not guilty” was officially entered into the record.

This comes after last week’s grand jury hearing that sent back the formal indictment.

“This case was presented to a Livingston County grand jury last week, at which indictments were returned for six counts of first-degree murder,” Yedinak said. “Today was formal reading of that, which the defendant waived, and then placing the case on a trial calendar so we can get the ball rolling on where we go with this case.”

Bauknecht put this case on the April jury calendar, which will take place the week of April 20. Pretrial for this case will be March 25 at 11:45 a.m.

The six counts of first-degree murder — two against each victim — state that the “defendant, without lawful justification and with the intent to kill or do great bodily harm … shot … with a firearm, thereby causing the death of …” and “said defendant, without lawful justification, shot … with a firearm thereby causing the death … knowing such act created a strong probability of death or great bodily harm.”

Bauknecht also put in customary motion for discovery, but Yedinak said that the defendant’s motion for discovery does covers some things that the standard pretrial order does not.

Yedinak said after Thursday’s hearing that he feels strong about the case, but that there is still a lot of work to do before the trial.

“The Illinois State Police and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department did a wonderful job investigating this case,” Yedinak said at a press conference after the hearing. “We’re confident in the charges and we’re confident in our case. We still have some investigating to do, we’re waiting for results of forensic analysis and things of that nature.

“We’ll be in touch with defense council, we’ll exchange discovery, police reports, things of that nature, and then discussions had about any potential negotiations if they’re going to take place in this case.”

Yedinak did point out that there is a lot of evidence to go over, but he would not discuss a possible motive at this time.

“There’s a lot (of evidence). If you can imagine, a triple homicide carries with it a lot of evidence with just interviews — the number of people interviewed —forensic analysis of a number of items,” Yedinak said. “There’s a lot of evidence that we still have to comb through.

“We don’t deal with too many homicides in Livingston County, so this is something we’re making sure we’re crossing our ‘Ts’ and dotting our ‘Is.’”

Yedinak also stated that he does not anticipate the case going to trial in March.

“That really is all dependent on the defendant and how they feel if they’re prepared for trial or not,” Yedinak added. “I would imagine that there’s going to be discussions back and forth of whether they’re going to want experts of their own that might have to testify.”

Brewer was arrested Dec. 25 after a 9-1-1 call he made stating that three people had been shot at his residence at 416 E. Jackson St. in Cullom. He had a bond hearing on Dec. 27, where bond was set at $5 million, with 10 percent ($500,000) applied. He remains in custody at the Livingston County Jail.