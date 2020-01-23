IMS Wresting remains undefeated after wrestling in Morton Tuesday night improving 7-0 on the season.

MORTON-IMS Wresting remains undefeated after wrestling in Morton Tuesday night improving 7-0 on the season.

Said Coach Brian Wilcoxen, “We split matches in the starting lineup (5 of 7), but were a much deeper team as with last week. Back in Bloomington next weekend.”

Results as follows:

Canton Ingersoll Wrestling (7-0)

Canton (70) vs. Morton (39)

65- Hardesty (c) by FF

70- M. Steele (c) by FF

75- Lawson (c) by FF

80- Jochums (c)by FF

85- Marvin (m) pinned Carrier (c)

90- Lenning (m) dec 8-2 Lockwood (c)

95- Jones (m) pinned Oaks (c)

100- Murphy (c) pinned Watson (m)

105- Harn (c) maj dec 16-2 Marvin (m)

112- McKee (m) pinned Siemon (c)

119- Almasy (m) pinned Putman (c)

126- Dunlap (c) pinned Kendall (m)

135- Smith (m) pinned Marvel (c)

145- Losey (m) pinned Jones (c)

155- Fawcett (c) pinned Bass (m)

167- Bond (c) pinned Stroud (m)

185- Eustice (c) by FF

215- Brawdy (c) by FF

Hwt- Kessler (c) by FF

Exhibition:

Hedges (c) pinned Grethey (m)

Herrman (m) pinned Rosich (c)

Bjoring (m) dec 6-0 Kees (c)