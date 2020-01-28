The Canton YMCA Barracuda Swim Team traveled to Warren County YMCA in Monmouth for the Splash Bash Invitational Dec. 7 for their fifth meet of the season.

MONMOUTH-The Canton YMCA Barracuda Swim Team traveled to Warren County YMCA in Monmouth for the Splash Bash Invitational Dec. 7 for their fifth meet of the season.

A total of 28 Cudas participated in this meet.

The Cudas took home second place.

Several Cudas broke Warren County YMCA pool records.

James Hammond broke the pool record and his own record for the 21 and Under 100M Butterfly and 200M Free.

Roe Denny broke the record for the 21 & U 400M Freestyle.

Eli Eberle broke the pool record for the 14 & U 100 Butterfly. Eberle, Hammond, Drake Miller, and Denny broke the pool record for the 25 & U 200 Free Relay.

Results follow:

Bailey Bouc; Female 8 & Under; 25 Free; 19.76Y; Fifth

Bailey Bouc; Female 8 & Under; 25 Breast; 23.75Y; Third

Bailey Bouc; Female 9-10; 26.20Y; 50 Breast; 26.20Y; First

Leah Creasy; Female 9-10; 50 Breast; 1:05.39Y; Eleventh

Leah Creasy; Female 9-10; 50 Free; 44.36Y; Sixteenth

Leah Creasy; Female 9-10; 50 Back; 56.91Y; Ninth

Roe Denny; Male 13-14; 100 Fly; 1:09.01Y; Second

Roe Denny; Male 13-14; 200 Free; 2:1066Y; Second

Roe Denny; Male 13-14; 500 Free; 5:57.88Y; First

Eli Eberle; Male 13-14; 100 Fly; 1:00.45Y; First

Eli Eberle; Male 13-14; 200 IM; 2:22.04Y; First

Eli Eberle; Male 13-14; 100 Free; 55.36Y; First

James Hammond; Male 15 & Over; 200 Free; 1:58.87Y; First

James Hammond; Male 15 & Over; 100 Free; 53.85Y; First

James Hammond; Male 15 & Over; 100 Fly; 59.68Y; First

Nelson Hand; Male 13-14; 100 Free; 1:10.26Y; Eighth

Reese Murphy; Female 13-14; 50 Breast; 51.15Y; Tenth

Rylee Murphy; Female 13-14; 100 Free; 1:11.16Y; Third

Rylee Murphy; Female 13-14; 100 Back; 1:19.87Y; Fourth

Rylee Murphy; Female 13-14; 50 Free; 31.63Y; Fourth

Connor Richardson; Male 8 & Under; 25 Free; 30.82; Tenth

Connor Richardson; Male 8 & Under; 25 Fly; 47.78Y; Second

Corey Richardson; Male 11-12; 50 Free; 38.41; Seventh

Corey Richardson; Male 11-12; 50 Back; 44.75Y; Fourth

Corey Richardson; Male 11-12; 50 Breast; 51.82Y; Fourth

Parker Richardson; Male 9-10; 50 Back; 1:1062Y; Thirteenth

Parker Richardson; Male 9-10; 100 Free; 2:37.26Y; Seventh

Parker Richardson; Male 9-10; 50 Free; 58.71Y; Thirteenth

Nelson Hand; Male 13-14; 100 Fly; 1:29.51Y; Fifth

Nelson Hand; Male 13-14; 100 Breast; 1:37.39Y; Third

Vivienne Hunt; Female 9-10; 50 Back; 1:04.78Y; Fourteenth

Vivienne Hunt; Female 9-10; 50 Free; 58.89Y; Twenty-Fifth

Bentley Mance; Male 9-10; 50 Free; 41.76Y; Ninth

Drake Miller; Male 15&Over; 100 Free; 1:00.01Y; Fourth

Drake Miller; Male 15&Over; 100 Breast; 1:12.10Y; First

Drake Miller; Male 15&Over; 50 Free; 26.36Y; Second

Reese Murphy; Female 11-12; 100 Free; 1:17.36Y; Fifth

Reese Murphy; Female; 11-12; 50 Free; 34.46.Y; Seventh

Ellison Robinson; Male 8&Under; 50 Free; 1.08.06Y; Seventh

Ellie Sawyer; Female 11-12; 100 Free; 1:18.06Y; Sixth

Ellie Sawyer; Female 11-12; 50 Back; 41.30Y; Fourth

Ellie Sawyer; Female 11-12; 50 Free; 43.71Y; Twelfth

Abby Stevens; Female 13-14; 100 Back; 1:10.46Y; First

Abby Stevens; Female 13-14; 100 Fly; 1:13.70Y; First

Abby Stevens; Female 13-14; 200 IM; 2:35.60Y; First

Alexa Varvitsiotis; Female 15&Over; 100 Free; 1:09.08Y; Third

Alexa Varvitsiotis; Female 15&Over; 100 Back; 1:19.52Y; Sixth

Lauren Walker; Female 9-10; 50 Free; 34.26Y; First

Lauren Walker; Female 9-10; 50 Back; 47.83Y; Fourth

Lauren Walker; Female 9-10; 50 Breast; 49.85Y; Fifth

Ashlyn Ward; Female 15&Over; 100 Free; 1:12.51Y; Fourth

Ashlyn Ward; Female 15&Over; 100 Breast; 1.27.04Y; Third

Ashlyn Ward; Female 15&Over; 200 Free; 2:39.86Y; Third

Cooper Ward; Male 9-10; 50 Back; 1:07.86Y; Twelfth

Cooper Ward; Male 9-10; 50 Free; 58.18Y; Eleventh

Lyla Ward; Female 9-10; 50 Free; 41.09Y; Tenth

Lyla Ward; Female 9-10; 50 Back; 51.33Y; Sixth

Lyla Ward; Female; 9-10; 50 Breast; 57.00Y; Ninth

Relay Team Results

Eli Eberle, Drake Miller, Roe Denny, James Hammond; Male 15&Over; 200 Free Relay; 1:43.22Y; First

Abby Stevens, Ellie Sawyer, Reese Murphy, Rylee Murphy; Female 13-14; 200 Free Relay; 2:09.33Y; First

Lyla Ward, Vivienne Hunt, Leah Creasy, Lauren Walker; Female 9-10; 200 Free Relay; 3:14.36Y; Fourth

Cooper Ward, Ellison Robinson, Parker Richardson, Bentley Mance; Male 9-10; 200 Free Relay; 4:01.45Y; Third

Dec. 14 results

Bailey Bouc; Female 8 & Under; 25 Free; 19.76Y; Fifth

Bailey Bouc; Female 8 & Under; 25 Back; 23.75Y; Third

Bailey Bouc; Female 9-10; 25 Breast; 26.20Y; First

Leah Creasy; Female 9-10; 50 Breast; 1:05.39Y; Eleventh

Leah Creasy; Female 9-10; 50 Free; 44.36Y; Sixteenth

Leah Creasy; Female 9-10; 50 Back; 56.91Y; Ninth

Roe Denny; Male 13-14; 200 Free; 1:09.01Y; Second

Roe Denny; Male 13-14; 200 Free; 2:10.66Y

Roe Denny; Male 14-14; 500 Free; 5:57.88Y; First

Eli Eberle; Male 13-14; 100 Fly; 1:00.45Y; First

Eli Eberle; Male 13-14; 200 IM; 2:22.04Y; First

Eli Eberle; Male 12-14; 100 Free; 55.36Y; First

James Hammond; Male 15&Over; 200 Free; 1:58.87Y; First

James Hammond; Male 15&Over; 100 Free; 53.85Y; First

James Hammond; Male 15&Over; 59.68Y; 100 Fly; First

Nelson Hand; Male 13-14; 100 Free; 1:10.27Y; Eighth

Nelson Hand; Male 13-14; 100 Fly; 1:29.51Y; Fifth

Nelson Hand; Male 13-14; 100 Breast; 1:37.39Y

Vivienne Hunt; Female 9-10; 50 Back; 1:04.78Y; Fourteenth

Vivienne Hunt; Female 9-10; 50 Free; 58.89Y; Twenty-Fifth

Bentley Mance; Male 9-10; 50 Free; 41.76Y; Ninth

Drake Miller; Male 15&Over; 100 Free; 1:00.01Y; Fourth

Drake Miller; Male 15&Over; 100 Breast; 1:12.10Y; First

Drake Miller; Male 15&Over; 50 Free; 26.36Y; Second

Reese Murphy; Female 11-12; 100 Free; 1:17.36Y; Fifth

Reese Murphy; Female 11-12; 50 Free; 34.46Y; Seventh

Reese Murphy; Female 11-12; 50 Breast; 51.15Y; Tenth

Rylee Murphy; Female 13-14; 100 Free; 1:11.16Y; Third

Rylee Murphy; Female 13-14; 100 Back; 1:19.87Y; Fourth

Rylee Murphy; Female 13-14; 50 Free; 31.63Y; Fourth

Connor Richardson; Male 8&Under; 25 Free; 30.82Y; Tenth

Connor Richardson; Male 8&Under; 25 Fly; 47.78Y; Second

Corey Richardson; Male 11-12; 50 Free; 38.41Y; Seventh

Corey Richardson; Male 11-12; 50 Back; 44.75Y; Fourth

Corey Richardson; Male 11-12; 50 Breast; 51.82Y; Fourth

Parker Richardson; Male 9-10; 50 Back; 1:10.62Y; Thirteenth

Parker Richardson; Male 9-10; 100 Free; 2:37.25Y; Seventh

Parker Richardson; Male 9-10; 50 Free; 58,71Y; Thirteenth

Ellison Robinson; Female 11-12; 40 Free; 1:08.54Y; Seventh

Ellie Sawyer; Female 11-12; 100 Free; 1:18.06Y; Sixth

Ellie Sawyer; Female 11-12; 50 Back; 41.30Y; Fourth

Ellie Sawyer; Female 11-12 50 Free; 43.71Y; Twelfth

Abby Stevens; Female 13-14; 100 Back; 1:10.46Y; First

Abby Stevens; Female 13-14; 100 Fly; 1:13.70Y; First

Abby Stevens; Female 13-14; 200 IM; 2:35.60Y; First

Alexa Varvitsiotis; Female 15&Over; 100 Free; 1:09.08Y; Third

Alexa Varvitisiotis; Female 15&Over; 100 Back; 1:19.52Y; Sixth

Alexa Varvitsiotis; Female 15&Over; 50 Free; 31.55Y; Fourth

Lauren Walker; Female 9-10; 50 Free; 34.26Y; First

Lauren Walker; Female 9-10; 50 Back; 47.83Y; Fourth

Lauren Walker; Female 9-10; 50 Breast; 49.85Y; Fifth

Ashlyn Ward; Female 15&Over; 100 Free; 1:12.51Y; Fourth

Ashlyn Ward; Female 15&Over; 100 Breast; 1:27.04Y; Third

Ashlyn Ward; Female 15&Over; 200 Free; 2:39.86Y; Third

Cooper Ward; Male 9-10; 50 Back; 1:07.86Y; Twelfth

Cooper Ward; Male 9-10; 50 Free; 58.18Y; Eleventh

Lyla Ward; Female 9-10; 50 Free; 41.09Y; Tenth

Lyla Ward; Female 9-10; 50 Back; 51.33Y; Sixth

Lyla Ward; Female 9-10; 50 Breast; 57.00Y; Ninth

Relay Team Results:

Eli Eberle, Drake Miller, Roe Denny, James Hammond; Male 15&Over; 1:43.22Y; First

Abby Stevens, Ellie Sawyer, Reese Murphy, Rylee Murphy; Female 13-14; 200 Free Relay; 2:09.33Y; First

Lyla Ward, Vivienne Hunt, Leah Creasy, Lauren Walker; Female 9-10; 200 Free Relay; 3:14.36Y; Fourth

Cooper Ward, Ellison Robinson, Parker Richardson, Bentley Mance; Male 9-10; 200 Free Relay; 4:01.45Y; Third