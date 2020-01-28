The Canton YMCA Barracuda Swim Team traveled to Warren County YMCA in Monmouth for the Splash Bash Invitational Dec. 7 for their fifth meet of the season.
MONMOUTH-The Canton YMCA Barracuda Swim Team traveled to Warren County YMCA in Monmouth for the Splash Bash Invitational Dec. 7 for their fifth meet of the season.
A total of 28 Cudas participated in this meet.
The Cudas took home second place.
Several Cudas broke Warren County YMCA pool records.
James Hammond broke the pool record and his own record for the 21 and Under 100M Butterfly and 200M Free.
Roe Denny broke the record for the 21 & U 400M Freestyle.
Eli Eberle broke the pool record for the 14 & U 100 Butterfly. Eberle, Hammond, Drake Miller, and Denny broke the pool record for the 25 & U 200 Free Relay.
Results follow:
Bailey Bouc; Female 8 & Under; 25 Free; 19.76Y; Fifth
Bailey Bouc; Female 8 & Under; 25 Breast; 23.75Y; Third
Bailey Bouc; Female 9-10; 26.20Y; 50 Breast; 26.20Y; First
Leah Creasy; Female 9-10; 50 Breast; 1:05.39Y; Eleventh
Leah Creasy; Female 9-10; 50 Free; 44.36Y; Sixteenth
Leah Creasy; Female 9-10; 50 Back; 56.91Y; Ninth
Roe Denny; Male 13-14; 100 Fly; 1:09.01Y; Second
Roe Denny; Male 13-14; 200 Free; 2:1066Y; Second
Roe Denny; Male 13-14; 500 Free; 5:57.88Y; First
Eli Eberle; Male 13-14; 100 Fly; 1:00.45Y; First
Eli Eberle; Male 13-14; 200 IM; 2:22.04Y; First
Eli Eberle; Male 13-14; 100 Free; 55.36Y; First
James Hammond; Male 15 & Over; 200 Free; 1:58.87Y; First
James Hammond; Male 15 & Over; 100 Free; 53.85Y; First
James Hammond; Male 15 & Over; 100 Fly; 59.68Y; First
Nelson Hand; Male 13-14; 100 Free; 1:10.26Y; Eighth
Reese Murphy; Female 13-14; 50 Breast; 51.15Y; Tenth
Rylee Murphy; Female 13-14; 100 Free; 1:11.16Y; Third
Rylee Murphy; Female 13-14; 100 Back; 1:19.87Y; Fourth
Rylee Murphy; Female 13-14; 50 Free; 31.63Y; Fourth
Connor Richardson; Male 8 & Under; 25 Free; 30.82; Tenth
Connor Richardson; Male 8 & Under; 25 Fly; 47.78Y; Second
Corey Richardson; Male 11-12; 50 Free; 38.41; Seventh
Corey Richardson; Male 11-12; 50 Back; 44.75Y; Fourth
Corey Richardson; Male 11-12; 50 Breast; 51.82Y; Fourth
Parker Richardson; Male 9-10; 50 Back; 1:1062Y; Thirteenth
Parker Richardson; Male 9-10; 100 Free; 2:37.26Y; Seventh
Parker Richardson; Male 9-10; 50 Free; 58.71Y; Thirteenth
Nelson Hand; Male 13-14; 100 Fly; 1:29.51Y; Fifth
Nelson Hand; Male 13-14; 100 Breast; 1:37.39Y; Third
Vivienne Hunt; Female 9-10; 50 Back; 1:04.78Y; Fourteenth
Vivienne Hunt; Female 9-10; 50 Free; 58.89Y; Twenty-Fifth
Bentley Mance; Male 9-10; 50 Free; 41.76Y; Ninth
Drake Miller; Male 15&Over; 100 Free; 1:00.01Y; Fourth
Drake Miller; Male 15&Over; 100 Breast; 1:12.10Y; First
Drake Miller; Male 15&Over; 50 Free; 26.36Y; Second
Reese Murphy; Female 11-12; 100 Free; 1:17.36Y; Fifth
Reese Murphy; Female; 11-12; 50 Free; 34.46.Y; Seventh
Ellison Robinson; Male 8&Under; 50 Free; 1.08.06Y; Seventh
Ellie Sawyer; Female 11-12; 100 Free; 1:18.06Y; Sixth
Ellie Sawyer; Female 11-12; 50 Back; 41.30Y; Fourth
Ellie Sawyer; Female 11-12; 50 Free; 43.71Y; Twelfth
Abby Stevens; Female 13-14; 100 Back; 1:10.46Y; First
Abby Stevens; Female 13-14; 100 Fly; 1:13.70Y; First
Abby Stevens; Female 13-14; 200 IM; 2:35.60Y; First
Alexa Varvitsiotis; Female 15&Over; 100 Free; 1:09.08Y; Third
Alexa Varvitsiotis; Female 15&Over; 100 Back; 1:19.52Y; Sixth
Lauren Walker; Female 9-10; 50 Free; 34.26Y; First
Lauren Walker; Female 9-10; 50 Back; 47.83Y; Fourth
Lauren Walker; Female 9-10; 50 Breast; 49.85Y; Fifth
Ashlyn Ward; Female 15&Over; 100 Free; 1:12.51Y; Fourth
Ashlyn Ward; Female 15&Over; 100 Breast; 1.27.04Y; Third
Ashlyn Ward; Female 15&Over; 200 Free; 2:39.86Y; Third
Cooper Ward; Male 9-10; 50 Back; 1:07.86Y; Twelfth
Cooper Ward; Male 9-10; 50 Free; 58.18Y; Eleventh
Lyla Ward; Female 9-10; 50 Free; 41.09Y; Tenth
Lyla Ward; Female 9-10; 50 Back; 51.33Y; Sixth
Lyla Ward; Female; 9-10; 50 Breast; 57.00Y; Ninth
Relay Team Results
Eli Eberle, Drake Miller, Roe Denny, James Hammond; Male 15&Over; 200 Free Relay; 1:43.22Y; First
Abby Stevens, Ellie Sawyer, Reese Murphy, Rylee Murphy; Female 13-14; 200 Free Relay; 2:09.33Y; First
Lyla Ward, Vivienne Hunt, Leah Creasy, Lauren Walker; Female 9-10; 200 Free Relay; 3:14.36Y; Fourth
Cooper Ward, Ellison Robinson, Parker Richardson, Bentley Mance; Male 9-10; 200 Free Relay; 4:01.45Y; Third
