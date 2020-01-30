By Rhonda Beason
The Carmi Times
rbeason@carmitimes.com
The Carmi Manor Rehab,
located at 615 W. Webb Street
in Carmi,IL, is a 74-bed skilled
care facility. Carmi Manor
Rehab, was fined $25,000.00
and cited with an “A” violations
and processed between
October-December 2019, by
the Illinois Department of
Public Health. The violations
consist of failure to prevent
resident to resident abuse,
and provide protection from a
resident with a history of sexually
aggressive behavior, and
provide evidence that allegations
of abuse were thoroughly
investigated.
An “AA” violation is cited
when there is a condition or
occurrence at the facility that
proximately caused a resident’s
death. An “A” violation pertains
to a condition in which there is a
substantial probability that death
or serious mental or physical
harm will result, or has resulted.
The Illinois Department
of Public Health (IDPH)
announced the 2019 Fourth
Quarterly Report of Nursing
Home Violators is now posted
on IDPH’S website. The report
contains additional information
about the violations.