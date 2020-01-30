Renowned ag speaker Dr. David Kohl will be the featured speaker Friday, Feb. 28, at the Spoon River Outreach Center, 2500 E Jackson St, Macomb.

“Agriculture today: It is what it is…what should we do about it?”

Dr. Kohl will be presenting, 9 to11:30 a.m. on “Agriculture today: It is what it is…what should we do about it?”

This event is being hosted by COUNTRY Financial, West Central FS, Fulton County Farm Bureau, McDonough County Farm Bureau, and Warren-Henderson Farm Bureau. The cost to attend is $10 per person and reservations are required. Contact the Fulton County Farm Bureau at 547-3011 to reserve your spot today.

David Kohl received his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Agricultural Economics from Cornell University.

For 25 years, Kohl was Professor of Agricultural Finance and Small Business Management and Entrepreneurship in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia.

Kohl has traveled over 9 million miles throughout his professional career and has conducted more than 6,500 workshops and seminars for agricultural groups. He has published five books and over 2,250 articles on financial and business-related topics in journals, extension, and other popular publications. Kohl regularly writes for Corn and Soybean Digest, and other ag lending publications.