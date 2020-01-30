Omer A. “Spud” Banks,

age 88, of Carmi, Illinois,

passed away peacefully

on Tuesday afternoon,

January 21, 2020, at

Deaconess Midtown

Hospital in Evansville,

Indiana.

He was born June 8,

1931, in Chico County

Little Rock, Arkansas, the

son of Everett M. and Eva

Pearl Banks. Omer was

raised in St. Francisville,

Illinois.

He enjoyed listening to

audio books as his vision

had been limited since

childhood.

Omer was a 32 nd

Degree Mason and a past

member of Rotary Club

and Missouri Restaurant

Association. He was a

former board member

of Huffman Methodist

Church in St. Joseph

Missouri and President

of Henry’s Operators

Promotional Enterprises.

He is survived by two

daughters: Elizabeth

“Beth” Banks of St.

Joseph, MO and Gail

Banks of Phoenix, AZ;

former wife: Beverly

Rodkey Banks of St.

Joseph, MO; two grandsons:

Brent and Bryan

Gasper; one greatgrandson:

Barrett Rodkey

Gasper; two brothers:

Larry M. “Jug” Banks

(Christine) of Crossville

and Kenneth B. Banks

(Jo) of Jacksonville, FL;

and one sister: Sylvia A.

Salmon (Gene) of Sebring,

FL.

He was preceded in

death by his parents;

a brother: Franklin D.

“Butch” Banks; a sister:

Madrith Aleta Banks; and

five half- brothers.

There will be no services.

Frank & Bright

Funeral Home in Flora

assisted the family with

