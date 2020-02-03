Teutopolis High School students started the new year with several new classrooms with the opening of the high school addition.

It was quite a change from the oldest section of the high school, which opened in 1929. That three-story structure and a two-story addition added in 1949 will be demolished. Asbestos removal and other tasks are underway in the older sections this winter.

“It was a little weird going from the older classrooms,” said THS student Justin Hardiek said during a recent sit-down with a group of students gathered in the school library for study hall.

“Everything is much brighter over there,” said Hayden Ruholl of the new addition. From the flooring, to the walls and the long rows of lockers, the hallways have a gleam that catches the eye.

“It does look cleaner [than the old school section] and I like the new bathrooms, too,” said Hope Bueker. She also mentioned the student lockers are larger. And there are several equipped for disabled accessibility, too.

They and some other students in the library that day laughed when asked if the new addition had that “new car smell.” No, but it does have some technological features, including a new computer lab that has impressed the students. A group of students got a sneak peek of the new addition when they helped move books and other items into the addition before Christmas break last month.

The Math classrooms have large screen TVs so students can see all the equations and proofs. One Math classroom has raised seating in the back of the classroom for better viewing by the students. Math teacher Meredith Dust was conducting the lesson and she had the students contributing regularly.

Down the hallway, Spanish teacher Michael Braden gladly welcomed a “La Prensa Teutopolis fotografo” into his classroom. As he went through exercises on Spanish phrases, a backhoe was gliding by the classroom window. It was smoothing out the ground before the rains hit this month in preparation for seeding of grass and other landscaping by new building.

Josh Cottrill was explaining some economic conditions on supply and demand. Constructing a new addition was considered more economical in the long run than renovating the 90-year-old original section of the school. But the old building, which included an indoor gym when it opened, will be missed because of its ties to local history.

“I liked the look of the old school on the outside, but it was my understanding it was going to be hard to remodel,” said Brody Mette.

One thing the current students will not miss is navigating the narrow passages and staircases from the newer sections of the high school to the older structures. When the demolition is completed, a sheltered passageway will connect the classroom areas with the gym and cafeteria.

“You see people a lot more now because the classes aren’t as spread out,” Ruholl said.