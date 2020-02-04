Half of all teens will be involved in a car crash before graduating from high school and, according to the National Safety Council, car crashes are the number one killer of teens and have an impact on people of all ages. In 2016, the number of people dying in crashes involving at least one young driver totaled 4,853.

Overall, more than 36,000 people died on the nation's roads in 2018. More than 1,000 traffic-related fatalities have occurred in Illinois in each of the last two years and the state reported 1,031 deaths on the roadways last year, the tenth-highest number in the country.

However, high school driver education continues to be an effective countermeasure for one of our nation’s most serious public health problems — injuries and death that result from motor vehicle crashes annually.

The Distress Bandanna Teen Driver Safety Initiative (nonprofit) focuses on spreading awareness of the Move Over Law (Scott’s Law) and how it applies to stranded motorists with their hazard lights on.

Ameren Illinois Driver Education Initiative

Ameren Illinois and the Illinois High School and College Driver Education Association (IHSCDEA) recently launched a downed power line and vehicle safety module into driver education classrooms across the state.

More than 3,000 vehicles strike power poles each year according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. This creates an incredibly dangerous scenario as power lines can cause the vehicle and surrounding area to become energized. The safest thing to do in this scenario is to wait inside the vehicle until Ameren personnel arrives to de-energize the lines, but many people to do know this.

The Ameren module (amerenillinois.com/drivered) contains an instructional video, quiz, printable glovebox card, infographic and several other materials teachers can download and utilize in the classroom. The Distress Bandana Teen Driver Safety Initiative has been kind enough to incorporate the materials into their ongoing classroom presentations.