CANTON-By a score of 54-19 the Canton JV Lady Giants girls’ basketball team gave Manual a good ol’ thrashing Tuesday night.

Three Lady Giants scored in double digits: Bree Williamson with 12, Katie Smith with 11 and Alivia Hootman with 10.

Scoring five each were Maddy Passmore and Jaeden Walters.

Three players ended the victory with two points apiece: Ryleigh Moser, Karlee Zumstein and Kylie Fahnestock.

The Lady Giants jumped out to a 15-4 first quarter lead and took a 26-13 lead at intermission.

In the third quarter Manual was held to just three points as Canton shut down their offense ending the third with a 42-16 lead before taking the victory.