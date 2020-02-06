Lawrence ‘Dick’ Hill is celebrating his 90th birthday today, (Wednesday, Feb. 6).

CANTON-Lawrence ‘Dick’ Hill is celebrating his 90th birthday today, (Wednesday, Feb. 6).

He has three children; two daughters and one son, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Dick is an Army veteran serving in the Korean War.

He was able to participate in the Honor Flight in 2016.

A lifelong Canton resident, his family wishes him a happy 90th birthday with much love, Cheryl and Dale; Brenda, Mark and family and Rick, Carol and family.