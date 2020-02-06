The Kewanee Police Department announced on Thursday the arrest of Alan J. Beaty, 52, of Galesburg, who faces charges for sending sexually explicit photos to an 11-year-old.

The KPD obtained an arrest warrant for an investigation that followed a Jan. 29 complaint that Beaty was sending sexually explicit photographs to the child through Facebook Messenger.

Beaty's bond has been set at $500,000 and his preliminary hearing is 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Henry County Courthouse.

Police said in a press release that the investigation established that Beaty was informed and acknowledged the child's age, and that he continued to send sexually explicit photos. They said Beaty also attempted to obtain sexually explicit photos from the child and tried to arrange a meeting with the child.

Officers from the Galesburg Police Department were able to locate and arrest Beaty at his Galesburg home.

Beaty was transported to the Henry County Jail, where he is currently being held on the preliminary charges of indecent solicitation to commit predatory sexual assault, indecent solicitation of a child via the internet, solicitation to meet a child, grooming and distribution of explicit material to a minor.

The charge of indecent solicitation to commit predatory sexual assault is a class 1 felony and carries a potential sentence of 4-15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The Kewanee Police Department reminds parents and guardians to be vigilant for suspicious activity on their children's social media accounts.