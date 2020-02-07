Dieterich Village Board members worked on future community projects going underground, on water and underwater during a meeting on Jan. 20 at Village Hall.

The three projects involve installment of underground power lines along Pine Street, a new Liberty Memorial Park Pond fishing pier and the removal of slit and refuse from the Park Pond.

Board members renewed an existing franchise with Ameren Illinois for electric utility services in the village. The vote was unanimous with Mayor Brad Hardiek and Village Trustees Carrie Galbraith, Mike French, Jeff White and Derick Stumeier answering roll call. Board members Bill Lane and Sean Pankau were absent from that meeting.

Approval of the franchise renewal ended a sticking point related to changing from power poles to an underground power grid under Pine Street. The switch is necessary because the street will be improved with utility poles now along the line of the storm sewer work.

This underground power network is not new for Dieterich. It has underground lines in the industrial park and North Pointe Subdivision.

Getting the measurements nailed down on the new fishing pier for the Park Pond produced a lengthy discussion around the board table. It was agreed a canopy over the pier could impede the casting of fishing lines. It was also decided to move the pier location to adjoin with the sidewalk and parking areas. Of course, the additions with this project must comply with provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, or the village would not qualify for grant money.

A consensus was reached on a 12 by 20 feet uncovered, rectangle pier on the south side of the pond near the tennis courts.

The board members then discussed the project that calls for draining the pond and removing slit for setting a new depth of 12 feet. While the pond is dry, work can be completed on the pier supports and dam repairs and then setting rip rap.

Of course, there will be more than slit present when the pond is drained. There were questions on what happens to the fish, turtles and frogs. Another question came up on the slit and whether it could be used by local farmers. And what will be done with any junk dumped into the pond over the years? Those details will be worked out later.

Mayor Hardiek reviewed some interesting facts on water loss from Dieterich water system. The water statistics showed a monthly water loss of 203,000 gallons last year. That added up to about 2.4 million gallons loss with a cost of $7,864 in 2019 for the village. The water loss amounted to about 12 percent for Dieterich, which has mostly running through PVC not iron water mains.

However, Hardiek noted the Environmental Protection Agency Water Control report cites communities with water loss of 16 to 75 percent. Therefore, Dieterich’s water loss is below average.

He then asked if the village should contract with a firm that can pinpoint the cause of the problem. The question is whether it is worth the cost that could be add up to $15,000 or much more.

White said it wouldn’t hurt to get an estimate. Hardiek said it wouldn’t be too costly to have someone look at the village water system to see what problems exist.

In other business, the board discussed options for reducing dust problems related to the Lagoon Road east of town. New blowers at the wastewater treatment facility have been kicking up dust during drier weather along the road, also known as 2400 Street.

Adding more lighting by the Dollar General Store entrance and at the parking lot has been considered. Board members were surprised more lighting was not installed when the new store opened last year on the far west side of the village along Illinois Route 33.

Board members also discussed some issues on small spaces in the business district.

One involves a lot behind the Canary Tree business site. There is interest in turning this in a public space for different uses, including accommodating food trucks or other enterprises with tables for public use. Another space discussed is the triangular lot on the northwest corner of the Main Street rail crossing that is used as an alley. It provides parking for a business owner, but traffic through that narrow alleyway raises safety concerns for CSX Railroad. Both issues were not resolved during the meeting with some board members asking for more information.