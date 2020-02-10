Carmi City Police:

Tommy Gilpin, 60, Carmi, was charged after a two-car accident on West Main Street with Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Compounds. He was also ticketed for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

Alfred Duvall, 59, Carmi, and David Oshea 31, Carmi, were arrested on 2/08/20 after a traffic stop on Burrell Street. The driver (Oshea) was found to have no valid driver's license and was arrested. A K9 sniff of the vehicle revealed the presence of illegal drugs. A search of the vehicle resulted in a glass pipe with cannabis residue which was not packaged properly according to statute. This resulted in two citations for possession of adult use cannabis in a vehicle. At the jail, the driver was found to be in possession of 3 Oxycodone pills and was additionally charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

On 2/09/20 Jessica McDurmon 34, Norris City, turned herself in on a White County warrant for Failure to Appear.

Jacob Burnett, 23, Carmi, was stopped on 2/09/20 and charged with Driving While License Suspended or Revoked.