The Carmi Rotary met offsite

on Thursday February

6th, as the group assembled

at the Carmi Taekwondo

Center on Main Street.

New Rotarian Patty Mills

had the program for the day,

and invited the members to

meet at CTC to get a quick

look at the facility and a short

demo of what is being taught

there.

Patty explained to the

Rotarians that the Carmi

Center has been in business

since 2004, when Master

Ryan Marx opened on main

street. Master Marx is an

8th degree black belt who

started Taekwondo when

he was eight years old, staying

active and advancing for

the past 32 years. Patty told

the club that she is a fourth

degree black belt, and didn’t

start Taekwondo until she

was 51 years old!

The Carmi “Do Jang” has

various levels for students.

The youngest begin at age

four, remaining in the club

until they are six. This group

meets once a week for thirty

minutes, and Patty said that

it is a lot like herding cats, but

that the kids love the action

and are extremely enthusiastic

to learn.

Next, the youth group

kicks off with kids seven

years old, meeting twice

per week. There are also

advanced classes open to all

ages, a black-belt club, and

an adult club meeting at various

times through the week.

One of the newer classes

being taught is a Krav Maga

class in self-defense.

The CTC also offers a

ladies kick boxing class on

Saturday mornings, and is

open to other group classes

of five or more. Private lessons

are also available upon

request.

Parents and Grandparents

can hold birthday parties at

the downtown location,

which can be much better

than having to travel to

Evansville for a party.

For more information

on the Carmi Taekwondo

Center, contact Ryan Marx

at 384-2884 or drop by the

center to observe an actual

class.

In club business, plans are

being made for the Spring

Trivia contest. This year’s

spring event will be held on

Saturday, March 7th at the

American Legion in Carmi.

As in year’s past, teams need

to be made up of four players

each, entry fee is just forty

dollars per team.

There will be four rounds

of ten questions, with questions

from categories such

as: Pop culture, history,

sports, the Bible, food, geography,

and more. There will

be cash prizes awarded to the

top three teams, and there

will be plenty of food and

drink available for players

and spectators.

The first question will be

asked at 6 p.m., and the night

should wrap up around 8.

The Carmi Rotary club

meets every Thursday at

noon at the First United

Methodist Church on Main

Street in Carmi. Anyone

wishing to learn more about

this civic organization is

welcome to attend a meeting

or speak with any Carmi

Rotarian