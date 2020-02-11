The tape, IH Clock and Whistle 2020 will air on Canton, Lewistown and Cuba cable channel 22 Thursday, Feb. 12 beginning at noon and running on 24-hour repeat play.

The tape features Mayor Kent McDowell, Kevin Stephenson and Harold Walker discussing the IH clock which is now working at the Canton City Depot.

This clock is the one that was used at IH to show what time if was to blow the famous whistle.

Harold Walker was on of the employees who blew the whistle. Some of the history of the clock is discussed in the video.

The tape was produced by Joe Ginger’s Video Service.